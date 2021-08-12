To save Democracy, Democrats want to destroy Democracy!

Yes, this will save it, but not for the American people! Yes, Democrats want to put Democracy on the shelf for some other nation to try. In its place, woke Democrats are force-feeding America its own destruction.

Yes, Democrats are tired of Democracy, and they’re vocally exhausted with it! They believe it’s evil when people, the dumbest among us (which according to enlightened Progressives is most of us), are allowed to have a voice in local, state, and federal decisions and policymaking.Let’s face it, Democracy is messy and takes too much time, and […]