CodeMonkeyZ, Ron Watkins, spoke at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium on Wednesday morning. Watkins brought with him the alleged images from before and after a software update of the Dominion Voting Systems in Mesa County Colorado. During his presentation, there were connection and audio problems. On Tuesday night Mesa County Colorado Clerk Tina Peters stepped forward as the whistleblower behind CodeMonkeyZ’s explosive report on Dominion Voting Machines last week. Tina Peters leaked documents to Ron Watkins, CodeMonkeyZ, last week before the planned Lindell Symposium. The Gateway Pundit reported on this leaked information last week.

Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com

There's been a bit of drama at today's "cyber symposium" as Ron Watkins aka CodeMonkey (who is likely Q) reada statement from his lawyer that they need to stop their "data review" because hard drives may have been "taken without authorization" from Mesa County. pic.twitter.com/nSf4HqrHl6

