AP Photo/Mike Groll Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Wednesday would not definitely rule out pardoning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) if he faces criminal charges.
“It’s far too premature to have those conversations,” Hochul, New York’s lieutenant governor, responded when asked if she would consider a pardoning Cuomo if he were faced with criminal charges.
Hochul, who is set to take the reins of power in 13 days, gave her first public remarks a day after Cuomo’s announcement that he would step down rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed several […]
