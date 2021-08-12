A new variant of COVID is raising concerns among health experts even as Americans still struggle against delta and the recent surge of cases.

The “Lambda” variant, also called the C.37 variant, had spread in Peru but also been found in 29 other nations.

“Lambda can be a potential threat to the human society,” senior researcher Kei Sato at the University of Tokyo told Reuters .German bioscientist Dr. Georg-Christian Zinn has confirmed that it is a variant to keep an eye on.“The new Japanese preprint study on the Lambda variant is very, very credible,” he said .This shows a potentially deadly […]