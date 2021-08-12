Source: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool
Dallas County is once more subjecting its residents to a mask mandate, after a Wednesday order from Judge Clay Jenkins, Charles Scudder with The Dallas Morning News reported . That same day, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked an appeals court to reverse the order.
The legal battles have come about and moved quickly.On July 29, Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, issued an executive order fining local governments if they mandated masks or required proof of vaccination, as Landon reported .A district judge issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday night […]
