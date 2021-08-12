Mike Lindell’s ‘ Cyber Symposium ,’ a 72-hour uninterrupted Livestream presenting election interference evidence, began Tuesday morning with a now-viral introductory video that summarizes claims of a stolen election and implicates George Soros, Joe Biden, and the Chinese Communist Party.
“ This is an absolute coverup of the worst crime in history. We’re going to educate everybody, ” Lindell said and played a pre-produced video that served as a brief outline of claims that presumably will be evidenced in further detail during the three-day event.
The video featured Colonel Phil Waldron , who was prominent in Patrick Byrne’s Deep Rig documentary […]
