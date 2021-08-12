Drug-smuggling border tunnel in Mexicali / PHOTO: Department of Homeland Security In an apparent bid to deflect criticism of his department’s failure to address border security , Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had helped uncover a a 183-foot long subterranean tunnel in Mexicali, Baja California.
“I commend the ICE special agents who worked with their counterparts in Mexico to discover this tunnel,” Mayorkas said in a press release. “Shutting down these tunnels is critical to stopping drug trafficking organizations and ensuring that illicit goods do not make their way into the United States.”
The 4-foot […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker