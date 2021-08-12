Drug-smuggling border tunnel in Mexicali / PHOTO: Department of Homeland Security In an apparent bid to deflect criticism of his department’s failure to address border security , Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had helped uncover a a 183-foot long subterranean tunnel in Mexicali, Baja California.

“I commend the ICE special agents who worked with their counterparts in Mexico to discover this tunnel,” Mayorkas said in a press release. “Shutting down these tunnels is critical to stopping drug trafficking organizations and ensuring that illicit goods do not make their way into the United States.”

The 4-foot […]