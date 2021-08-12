Embattled Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced California will be the first state to require ALL public school staff be fully vaccinated against Covid or submit a weekly test to state authorities.
“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” Newsom said. “As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom,” he added.
The new policy goes into effect Thursday. TRENDING: HUGE UPDATE: […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announces California will be the first state to require all school staff be vaccinated or tested weekly. pic.twitter.com/c5I5w2RKbR
— The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2021
