Embattled Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced California will be the first state to require ALL public school staff be fully vaccinated against Covid or submit a weekly test to state authorities.

“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” Newsom said. “As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom,” he added.

The new policy goes into effect Thursday. TRENDING: HUGE UPDATE: […]