According to a new report, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi may “sacrifice” vulnerable Democrats in the House by cutting their campaigning short so that she could advance far-left Democrat agendas.

Politicians in the month of August are rewarded with a “recess” which is usually used as campaigning time however Speaker Pelosi seems to have a different plan this time around.

With Democrats holding a slim majority in the House and their hopes of keeping that majority fading, Pelosi reportedly wants to cut the House’s recess short so that they can push through far-left agendas.Breitbart reports : Pelosi’s hopes of keeping […]