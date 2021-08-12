Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a ceremony in Monterey Park, Calif. on Dec. 3, 2018 (Jae C. Hong/AP) LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva again questioned the approach of government officials tackling the region’s homelessness crisis today, alleging that building new housing units for the homeless only encourages more transients to move here from other parts of the country.

The sheriff specifically criticized the Los Angeles City Council’s decision Aug. 10 to set a goal of creating at least 25,000 homeless housing units in the city by 2025.

“They have no concept of what happens when you […]