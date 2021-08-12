Terry McAuliffe Campaigns For Second Bid As Virginia Governor Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running for his old job again, is en route to Las Vegas, Nevada, to hold a fundraiser Thursday night with Nevada’s Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak, a man accused of abusing his ex-wife and of impropriety by another woman.
One woman, Sisolak’s ex-girlfriend, years later recanted allegations she made in 2012 against him, including claims she made that Sisolak was inappropriate with her then-15-year-old underage daughter. Another woman, Sisolak’s ex-wife, stands by her allegations as of now, but her and Sisolak’s two daughters—who are adults […]
