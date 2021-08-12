CTH has taken some heat for warning about Dan Crenshaw for over a year. Dan Crenshaw is the Adam Kinzinger of John McCain’s. Crenshaw is the stereotypical neocon war-mongering, Wall Street DeceptiCon just like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

TEXAS – “Conservative Republican Bobby Piton attended the Illinois GOP Fundraising dinner in Rosemont, Illinois (Cook County-The HOME of ELECTION FRAUD). During the Q & A session with RINO Crenshaw, Col. Larry Kaifesh asked Crenshaw if he believed in election integrity, and if he thought the election was rigged. Crenshaw stunned the crowd (doubling down on the same democrat appeasing […]