For most of human existence, prenatal development has largely been a mystery for the average person, and even for many in the medical field. Advancements in ultrasound technology have helped to further expand our knowledge of fetal development since 1973, when the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide. But years of ignorance regarding life inside the womb allowed abortion proponents to lie and convince Americans that preborn children are nothing more than a clump of meaningless cells.

Now, the proof exists that preborn children are human beings and life begins at fertilization. Live Action’s groundbreaking animated […]