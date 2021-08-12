The city of Baltimore’s effort to force 23 energy companies compensate it for the costs of climate change through litigation hit a roadblock in May when the U.S. Supreme Court voted 7-1 to overturn a 4 th Circuit Court decision to remand the city’s lawsuit to state court, which is generally considered friendlier to state claims, where the case was initially filed.

The majority ruling indicated federal courts are likely the appropriate forum for such lawsuits, possibly serving as springboard to remove similar climate change lawsuits removed from state courts.

The 4 th Circuit’s decision to remand to state court, as […]