Ted Lieu is always accusing Republicans of corruption with zero evidence, but now it’s his turn to be questioned on his ethics or lack thereof. He gave his campaign cash, $50,000 of it to Stanford University just before his son applied at the college.

Did he just buy his son’s way into college? Remember when Hollywood figures were caught doing the very same thing, but in Lieu’s case, it’s worse. He didn’t use his own money. I wonder if his donors had any idea that he would use their donations to enrich Stanford and to help Lieu’s son get into […]