House members, from left, Rep. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Rep. Steven Rothman, D-N.J., and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., applaud on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 5, 2010, during a news conference where Rep. David Obey, D-Wis. announced that he intends to retire at the end of his term this year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisc.) announced he will not seek reelection next year after more than two decades in Congress. He represents a Western Wisconsin swing district carried by former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 .
The 3rd District seat Kind has held since 1997 […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker