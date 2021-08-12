House members, from left, Rep. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Rep. Steven Rothman, D-N.J., and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., applaud on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 5, 2010, during a news conference where Rep. David Obey, D-Wis. announced that he intends to retire at the end of his term this year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisc.) announced he will not seek reelection next year after more than two decades in Congress. He represents a Western Wisconsin swing district carried by former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 .

The 3rd District seat Kind has held since 1997 […]