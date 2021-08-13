NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 07: Democratic presidential candidate VP. Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Trump administration’s recent actions in Iraq at Chelsea Piers on January 07, 2020 in New York City. According to a new report from the New York Times, President Joe Biden is begging to Taliban terrorists to not destroy the United States embassy in Kabul after the radical group regained control of Afghanistan after Biden pulled US troops.

“American negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul if the extremist group takes over […]