Since President Joe Biden took office, the price of all goods, particularly energy costs and gasoline, have soared .

In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released new federal numbers showing energy prices have risen more than 40% in the last twelve months.

“The index for natural gas rose 19.0 percent over the last 12 months, while the index for electricity increased 4.0 percent,” BLS said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the White House this week calling on them to change their policies and let Texas take it from here.“Dear White House,” Abbott said. “Texas can do this. […]