A new report alleges DNA testing confirms Ilhan Omar was married to her biological brother Ahmed Elmi.
The two were allegedly married to bypass immigration laws. Omar has never been indicted on this crime. The test results were originally posted on GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro ‘s Facebook page. He was arrested hours later by the feds on sex trafficking charges.
Ilhan and her father Nur Said. TRENDING: Disgraceful: Chicago Mayor Backs Decision to Cancel Honor Guard and Bagpipes for Fallen Officer Ella French – Police Superintendent Says We Don’t Have 20 Minutes “For That S–t.” Evidence […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker