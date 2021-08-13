A new report alleges DNA testing confirms Ilhan Omar was married to her biological brother Ahmed Elmi.

The two were allegedly married to bypass immigration laws. Omar has never been indicted on this crime. The test results were originally posted on GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro ‘s Facebook page. He was arrested hours later by the feds on sex trafficking charges.

Ilhan and her father Nur Said. TRENDING: Disgraceful: Chicago Mayor Backs Decision to Cancel Honor Guard and Bagpipes for Fallen Officer Ella French – Police Superintendent Says We Don’t Have 20 Minutes “For That S–t.” Evidence […]