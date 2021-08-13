DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas attacked Trump as he announced a record 212,672 illegal aliens were encountered at the border in July – a new 21-year high. This isn’t seasonal migration like Biden claimed earlier this year. CBP had to INCREASE the Y-axis of their chart because of the new 21-year high in border crossings. 212,672 illegal immigrants were encountered in July. This morning, CBP’s chart MAXED OUT at 200,000. pic.twitter.com/AKjIGgr3mv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2021 TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Steps Forward — Provides Proof From Detroit TCF Center that Election Computers Were Connected Online — WITH PHOTO More […]

.@SecMayorkas on the reason for the rise in border crossings: "Former President Trump slashed […] the resources that we were contributing to the root causes of irregular migration." pic.twitter.com/vSUj1hhnr1 — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2021