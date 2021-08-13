PHILADELPHIA – MAY 18, 2019: Former vice-president Joe Biden formally launches his 2020 presidential campaign during a rally May 18, 2019, at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia. For decades, the Democrat “death tax” has been greatly frowned upon by Republicans and the American people. Most Americans hate the concept of taxing someone’s wealth after they have died however this has not stopped Democrats from gouging money from a deceased person’s family.

National Review reports that the death tax has dropped from 55% to 40% this century however it now appears that the Biden administration wants more.

You heard that right: The Biden […]