A taskforce comprising two faculty unions at the University of Florida (UF) is expressing its concerns over the school’s COVID-19 policies headed into the fall semester.
The Joint United Faculty of Florida at UF and Graduate Assistants United at UF COVID Task Force published a statement on August 5 calling on the university to “act quickly” in response to COVID-19 case numbers, citing that on July 31, “Florida reported 21,683 new COVID cases: the highest one-day total so far.”
“The University must act quickly to continually adapt to these changing—and accelerating—dynamics, and seriously reconsider current Fall 2021 re-opening plans and protocols,” […]
