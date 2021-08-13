AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee It is easy to tell who terrifies the media and Democrats. Governor Ron DeSantis has bucked the conventional wisdom of the health bureaucracy on COVID-19 since last summer. He continues to do so despite a Delta variant surge in Florida. Recently, I recommended five actions red-state governors can take to exit Covidstan for good. DeSantis is hitting on all cylinders.

On some actions, DeSantis acted ahead of the curve. On May 3 he signed landmark legislation regarding vaccine passports and other restrictions : “Over the last year we’ve avoided protracted lockdowns and school closures in Florida because […]