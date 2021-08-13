Nineteen House Democrats wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday calling on the Biden administration to remove all sanctions against Venezuela, arguing that the “maximum pressure” campaign against the authoritarian regime of Nicolas Maduro hasn’t worked.
Members of Congress who signed the letter include Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García of Illinois, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chair fo the House Progressive Caucus.
“By any measure, the current ‘maximum pressure’ policy towards Venezuela has been a total failure,” read the letter.The lawmakers asked […]
