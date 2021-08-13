MCALLEN, Texas — Some migrants who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation late Saturday night said they plan on working when they settle in the interior of the United States. Others said they want to study first so they can better support their families.

A migrant man from Honduras told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he worked dishwashing and other restaurant jobs in Guatemala before crossing through Mexico and eventually illegally entering the U.S. near La Joya, Texas. He and another Honduran man said they plan to study so they can better support themselves and their families once […]