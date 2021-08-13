Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is demanding that unvaccinated city employees wear two masks as cases rise in Pennsylvania’s largest city.

“It goes without saying that none of us want to be here discussing restrictions and policies needed to stem the spread of COVID-19,” Kenney said during an online news conference, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer . “The science is clear: These measures will protect Philadelphians and save lives.”

“The announcement came on the same day the CDC reclassified Philadelphia as seeing ‘high’ community transmission of the virus, and just two months after the city lifted its 14-month-long […]