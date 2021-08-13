Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s Democratic mayor, gives a speech. (Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images) Chicago Police Officer Ella French, 29, was shot in the head and killed on Saturday.
In response, Chicago police hoped to honor her memory with a bagpipe sendoff, a “sacred” tradition for officers who died in the line of duty, according to the Chicago Sun-Times .
French was denied this honor .Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot then claimed that COVID restrictions were to blame for the cancellation of the bagpipe tribute.This turned out to be completely untrue.On Saturday night, officers and other first responders had gathered outside the Cook […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker