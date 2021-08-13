New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has implemented a citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public activities, presenting privacy and discrimination concerns among diverse groups.
Residents and visitors to Louisiana’s largest city will be required as of Monday to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test occurring within 72 hours to venture about the city.
The so-called vaccine passports are required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness classes, pool halls, arcades, skating rinks, indoor playgrounds and entertainment spaces, certain large outdoor events and other places.“The situation is dire and we are simply out of time,” Cantrell said. “Sports complexes and stadiums […]
