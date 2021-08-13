Dee Becker’s heart broke in 1969 when her home state of Delaware legalized abortion. She made a promise to God that she wouldn’t rest until the unborn were once again safe in their mothers’ womb, and she never broke that promise.

We met Dee in January 1994 when we first attended the March for Life as representatives of Priests for Life. Father Frank Pavone had become national director in 1993 and although Janet Morana was a volunteer at that time, she was the backbone of the organization long before becoming executive director 2000.

By then Dee had been the vice president […]