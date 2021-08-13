OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is predicting that big things are coming in the election audit taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona.

During an episode on his War Room podcast, Bannon spoke with Arizona GOP Senate Leader Karen Fann about the audit and what may happen next.

“The ground game is in Arizona, is in Georgia, is about to be in Pennsylvania. This 3 November movement as we’ve said from day one, it’s Wuhan and 3 November,” Bannon said. “Because once you get to the bottom of it everything else […]