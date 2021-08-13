The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to overturn an Indiana University COVID vaccination mandate after eight students filed for an emergency appeal last week to stop the mandate.

The students had argued the vaccination mandate violates their constitutional right to “bodily integrity” under the 14th Amendment. ’ According to their appeals, the students’ refusal to be vaccinated is “based on legitimate concerns including underlying medical conditions, having natural antibodies, and the risks associated with the vaccine.”

The students also said the mandate violated a state law banning “vaccine passports.”But Donald Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett apparently disagreed, turning the appeal […]