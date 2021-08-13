AP Photo/LM Otero The Texas Tribune had to issue a mea culpa this week after falsely claiming that 5,800 children were hospitalized from the coronavirus in the course of just seven days.

In an article posted Thursday, the Texas Tribune argued that pediatric hospitals in the Lone Star State were under significant stress not only from the coronavirus but also from an outbreak of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which primarily infects children aged fivee and under. Originally, the article claimed that 5,800 children were hospitalized in the course of a week when the number was actually 783 over the […]