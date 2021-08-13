When government fails to act in the interests of its citizens, it’s their duty to take action. For 20+ years, the United States has seen failure of government through unrestricted illegal immigration, one-sided trade deals, uncontrolled spending, and failed foreign policy.

Predictably this has created a seething anger within the American citizenry. As was their duty, the citizens took action — at the ballot box. They elected Donald Trump in 2016. President Trump didn’t create the anger, the anger created him.

While he made substantial strides in response to their grievances, his time in office was too short to fully institutionalize […]