AP Photo/Kathy Willens It’s “almost” like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Needy) makes stuff up (otherwise referred to as lying) on a regular basis solely to gain attention. To suggest she craves attention is not unlike saying Michael Moore craves a bag of McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with Cheese. In other words, an understatement. Moreover, to suggest our erstwhile bartender hasn’t milked the ever-loving hell out of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol would be laughable. She first claimed — in AOC-style melodramatic fashion and gripping (made-up) detail, how she feared she and her Democrat colleagues would be murdered by the […]

Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com

Tucker Carlson mocks AOC for expressing fear she was going to be raped by the mob that stormed the US Capitol: “Get a therapist, Honey”. He denigrates her further by acting like he doesn’t know her name, calling her “Sandy Cortez”. The disrespect shown to women here is sickening. pic.twitter.com/6zoolPKpeb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 13, 2021