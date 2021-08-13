A report from the U.S. Census Bureau found that the nation is diversifying and the white population had decreased for the first time on record. The population share of whites dropped from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020.

Previously in 2000, whites comprised 69.1% of the country.

Hispanics showed a large gain in population share, from 12.5% in 2000, to 16.3% in 2010, to 18.7% in 2020.The population share of blacks stayed about the same, with 12.1% in 2000, 12.2% in 2010, and 12.1% in 2020.The Asian population share grew as well, while American Indians & Alaska Natives stayed about […]