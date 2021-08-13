A report from the U.S. Census Bureau found that the nation is diversifying and the white population had decreased for the first time on record. The population share of whites dropped from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020.
Previously in 2000, whites comprised 69.1% of the country.
Hispanics showed a large gain in population share, from 12.5% in 2000, to 16.3% in 2010, to 18.7% in 2020.The population share of blacks stayed about the same, with 12.1% in 2000, 12.2% in 2010, and 12.1% in 2020.The Asian population share grew as well, while American Indians & Alaska Natives stayed about […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theblaze.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker