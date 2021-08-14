2021 could be the biggest year for illegal border crossings in modern U.S. history.

It’s already in the top six, with two months left in the fiscal year.

Fewer than half of illegal aliens who are apprehended are sent back; most are released in the U.S. Over the past 60 years, border agents have recorded nearly 45 million encounters with illegal border crossers. That doesn’t count millions of “got aways” and those who escape detection entirely. Politicians and citizens among both political parties routinely list illegal immigration as a top concern and priority. However, there has been no agreement […]