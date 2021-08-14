Two cops who were guarding Rep. Cori Bush — who has said he wants to defund the police — have been fired.
According to St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, they did not fill out the proper forms to do so. The New York Post reported: Two St. Louis deputies were dismissed last month for working on progressive Rep. Cori Bush’s security detail without permission — days before the “Squad” member defended spending tens of thousands of campaign dollars on private protection while pushing to “defund the police.” TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell Reveals Details Of Attack By 3 Men […]
