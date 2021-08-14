Leftist activist and US Rep. Cori Bush has been exposed as a hypocrite for pushing a ‘dufund the police’ agenda (so that poor people will get no protection from law enforcement) while at the same time using US tax money and campaign funds to pay for her own personal security detail when she is out in public fundraising and campaigning, even when there is no need for such a thing.
Undercover footage by a citizen in her district shows that Bush, in fact, has a security detail with her at a local St. Louis event where there is no […]
Read the rest of this story here: djhjmedia.com
$600,000 WORTH OF SECURITY FOR @CoriBush !!
You be the judge!! pic.twitter.com/OmW6kboKp1
— Henry Davis (@Henryhooddavis) August 7, 2021
