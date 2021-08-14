Bard College is telling job applicants to “commit” to “furthering your own independent journey with anti-racism.”
The requirement comes from Bard’s posting for an Audience & Member Services Assistant Manager at its Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
“All on staff are expected to: Commit to anti-racism and inclusivity at the Fisher Center. This includes participating in any trainings when scheduled, supporting departmental, company-wide, and cross-departmental collaboration in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and furthering your own independent journey with anti-racism,” the job description states.The job’s normal duties include executing “the day-to-day activities of the box office, and co-supervises the […]
Read the rest of this story here: campusreform.org
