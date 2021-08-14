President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering Prescription Drug Prices A federal judge ordered Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration late on Friday to reimplement a key policy from former President Donald Trump that forced foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. through the southern border – illegally or without proper documentation – to be returned to Mexico and wait there while their legal cases are adjudicated.
Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk ordered Biden to “enforce and implement [Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly referred to as ‘Remain in Mexico’] in good faith until such a time as it has been lawfully rescinded in […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker