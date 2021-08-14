Syringes with the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine are pictured ready for use at a mobile clinic in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 9, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES—With the newly provided blessing of the federal government, Los Angeles County health officials began offering third doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Aug. 14 for people with severely compromised immune systems.
Among those qualifying for the booster shots are organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment, HIV patients and people on select “immunosuppressive medications.” The Los Angeles County Public Health Department urged people to consult their doctors to […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theepochtimes.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker