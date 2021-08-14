AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Afghanistan continues to devolve into absolute chaos , with the latest reports being that Taliban forces are within miles of Kabul. Once they take the airport, it’s going to further complicate the attempted withdrawal of all U.S. personnel. As I type this, around 5,000 troops are headed back into harm’s way to try to salvage things.

For his part, Joe Biden did finally put out a statement , attempting to blame everyone but himself for the decisions he made. Yet, some of the hottest takes are coming from the Never Trump contingent.

To start, guess who’s really to […]