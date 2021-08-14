A crowd of people stands for the national anthem in this stock image. (tomazl / Getty Images) Call it what you want. Critical race theory. Deconstructionism. Cultural Marxism. Post-modernism.

Most of these terms are inexact, but they represent a legitimate fear on the part of many Americans, particularly conservatives: the fear that the left isn’t content to work within the traditional framework of the American republic but seeks to raze our system and start anew.

Consider Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “ 1619 Project ,” an error-ridden work originally published by The New York Times in which Hannah-Jones argues that America was really founded […]