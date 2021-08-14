The use of double masking is returning, at least for those not getting vaccinated. Philadelphia’s mandate for city employees forces them to choose between getting fully vaccinated or wearing two masks. The announcement was made on Wednesday and will take effect on September 1, giving employees less than a month’s notice. The announcement in part read, with original emphasis: The City has a vested interest in ensuring that all staff are protected as thoroughly as possible from severe COVID infection and death. That’s why as of September 1, the City will be instituting the following […]

