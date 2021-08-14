AP Photo/Rick Bowmer If we covered BlueAnon conspiracies and fantasies, we could have a very active job just doing that, there are so many of them.

But I wanted to touch on one that was being pushed today, because it’s just emblematic of the lies being spread out there by folks on the left trying to attack Gov. Ron DeSantis. It involves Rebekah Jones, the woman who alleged all kinds of ridiculous nonsense about the COVID data.

Rebekah Jones was angry at DeSantis and his press secretary, Christina Pushaw, for busting her claims.So, she filed for a groundless restraining order against […]