Jesse Grant/Getty Images Comedian Sarah Silverman praised Los Angeles’ decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for certain indoor venues, including bars and gyms, during her recent appearance filling in for her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! But she omitted the fact that the city’s least vaccinated ethnic group is its black residents.
Sarah Silverman, who endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House last year, addressed L.A.’s vaccine requirement in the opening monologue segment of ABC’s late-night show Thursday.
“If getting vaccinated lets me go to a bar or a gym in L.A., that is a small price […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker