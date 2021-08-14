For the third time, a ban on mail-order abortions in the state of Texas passed the Senate handily, following an August 11 vote of 19-10 in support of the ban, according to a press release provided to Live Action News by Texas Alliance for Life.

Senate Bill 4, which bans mail-order abortions and creates certain safety protocols around chemical abortions, sponsored by pro-life Democratic Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., has received strong support in the Senate each time it has been introduced, including in the spring legislative session and two special sessions called by pro-life Governor Greg Abbott this summer. A […]