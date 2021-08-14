AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Because legislators think they are smarter than Americans and their physicians, there is a new bill in the House. Representative Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y) wants to ground the unvaccinated permanently. He introduced H.R. 4980, and the title reads, “To direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives to an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for other purposes.”
Even more interesting, Americans cannot access the text of the bill on congress.gov . When you […]
