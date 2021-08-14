Authored by Mimi Nguyen Ly via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday announced the seizure of some 2.8 tons’ worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl powder in California. Border Patrol officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility found the massive load on Aug. 5 in what the agency described as “the largest methamphetamine drug smuggling seizure along the southwest border, to date.”

Altogether, the massive haul comprises 5,528 pounds of methamphetamine and 127 pounds of fentanyl powder, and is worth an estimated $12,990,749. “This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to ruin countless […]