Whenever a fascist leftist (but I repeat myself) runs to the defense of their stab and scan vax pass, they equate it with a driver’s license. This is to make you feel unreasonable and paranoid, in hopes you just get woke then go get poked. Except a vaccine passport and a driver’s license are not the same.
Of course reasonable people know the two are not the same. But we’re not dealing with reasonable people or even people who care to be reasoned with. We’re dealing more with cultists determined to see you branded with the same tattoo. There may […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.louderwithcrowder.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker